Bulgarian lev to Singapore dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Bulgarian lev to Singapore dollars history summary. This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to Singapore dollars (SGD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and SGD historical data from 19-11-2019 to 19-11-2024.

лв1.000 BGN = S$0.7244 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19 Nov 2024
Bulgarian lev to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Singapore dollars is currently 0.724 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.268% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.727 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.722 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.189% decrease in value.

Top currencies on November 19, 2024

1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.07
1 EUR1.05711.7921.4781.6221.4160.83519.104
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.66
1 CAD0.7150.6771.21211.0970.9580.56512.924

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Singapore dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

