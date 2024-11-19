Bulgarian lev to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.916 today, reflecting a -0.349% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.924 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.915 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.268% decrease in value.