1 Bulgarian lev to Saudi riyals

Convert BGN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
2.10 sar

лв1.000 BGN = SR2.096 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10242.1024
Low2.06952.0488
Average2.08712.0758
Change0.90%1.46%
1 BGN to SAR stats

The performance of BGN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1024 and a 30 day low of 2.0695. This means the 30 day average was 2.0871. The change for BGN to SAR was 0.90.

The performance of BGN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1024 and a 90 day low of 2.0488. This means the 90 day average was 2.0758. The change for BGN to SAR was 1.46.

1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Saudi riyals

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saudi Riyal
1 BGN2.09565 SAR
5 BGN10.47825 SAR
10 BGN20.95650 SAR
20 BGN41.91300 SAR
50 BGN104.78250 SAR
100 BGN209.56500 SAR
250 BGN523.91250 SAR
500 BGN1,047.82500 SAR
1000 BGN2,095.65000 SAR
2000 BGN4,191.30000 SAR
5000 BGN10,478.25000 SAR
10000 BGN20,956.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bulgarian Lev
1 SAR0.47718 BGN
5 SAR2.38590 BGN
10 SAR4.77179 BGN
20 SAR9.54358 BGN
50 SAR23.85895 BGN
100 SAR47.71790 BGN
250 SAR119.29475 BGN
500 SAR238.58950 BGN
1000 SAR477.17900 BGN
2000 SAR954.35800 BGN
5000 SAR2,385.89500 BGN
10000 SAR4,771.79000 BGN