Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals today

Convert BRL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
772.54 sar

1.00000 BRL = 0.77254 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.0877590.5311.493481.674360.965118.7828
1 GBP1.142611.2428103.4361.706361.913031.1027221.4602
1 USD0.919350.804635183.22781.3731.539290.8871517.2676
1 INR0.01104590.009667860.012015210.01649690.01849490.01065930.207474

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.77254 SAR
5 BRL3.86271 SAR
10 BRL7.72543 SAR
20 BRL15.45086 SAR
50 BRL38.62715 SAR
100 BRL77.25430 SAR
250 BRL193.13575 SAR
500 BRL386.27150 SAR
1000 BRL772.54300 SAR
2000 BRL1545.08600 SAR
5000 BRL3862.71500 SAR
10000 BRL7725.43000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.29443 BRL
5 SAR6.47215 BRL
10 SAR12.94430 BRL
20 SAR25.88860 BRL
50 SAR64.72150 BRL
100 SAR129.44300 BRL
250 SAR323.60750 BRL
500 SAR647.21500 BRL
1000 SAR1294.43000 BRL
2000 SAR2588.86000 BRL
5000 SAR6472.15000 BRL
10000 SAR12944.30000 BRL