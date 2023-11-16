Australian dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert AUD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
2434.63 sar

1.00000 AUD = 2.43463 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
How to convert Australian dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 AUD2.43463 SAR
5 AUD12.17315 SAR
10 AUD24.34630 SAR
20 AUD48.69260 SAR
50 AUD121.73150 SAR
100 AUD243.46300 SAR
250 AUD608.65750 SAR
500 AUD1217.31500 SAR
1000 AUD2434.63000 SAR
2000 AUD4869.26000 SAR
5000 AUD12173.15000 SAR
10000 AUD24346.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Australian Dollar
1 SAR0.41074 AUD
5 SAR2.05370 AUD
10 SAR4.10740 AUD
20 SAR8.21480 AUD
50 SAR20.53700 AUD
100 SAR41.07400 AUD
250 SAR102.68500 AUD
500 SAR205.37000 AUD
1000 SAR410.74000 AUD
2000 SAR821.48000 AUD
5000 SAR2053.70000 AUD
10000 SAR4107.40000 AUD