Polish zloty to Saudi riyals today

Convert PLN to SAR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = SR0.9342 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
PLN to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SAR
1 PLN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.98680.9868
Low0.93410.9341
Average0.95890.9637
Change-5.34%-1.97%
1 PLN to SAR stats

The performance of PLN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9868 and a 30 day low of 0.9341. This means the 30 day average was 0.9589. The change for PLN to SAR was -5.34.

The performance of PLN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9868 and a 90 day low of 0.9341. This means the 90 day average was 0.9637. The change for PLN to SAR was -1.97.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Saudi Riyal
1 PLN0.93416 SAR
5 PLN4.67078 SAR
10 PLN9.34156 SAR
20 PLN18.68312 SAR
50 PLN46.70780 SAR
100 PLN93.41560 SAR
250 PLN233.53900 SAR
500 PLN467.07800 SAR
1000 PLN934.15600 SAR
2000 PLN1,868.31200 SAR
5000 PLN4,670.78000 SAR
10000 PLN9,341.56000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Polish Zloty
1 SAR1.07049 PLN
5 SAR5.35245 PLN
10 SAR10.70490 PLN
20 SAR21.40980 PLN
50 SAR53.52450 PLN
100 SAR107.04900 PLN
250 SAR267.62250 PLN
500 SAR535.24500 PLN
1000 SAR1,070.49000 PLN
2000 SAR2,140.98000 PLN
5000 SAR5,352.45000 PLN
10000 SAR10,704.90000 PLN