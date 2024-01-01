Convert SAR to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 Saudi riyals to Polish zloty

100 sar
107.67 pln

SR1.000 SAR = zł1.077 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.564279.21.3690.93658.9231.5040.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.034203.92210.68443.0361.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Polish Zloty
1 SAR1.07670 PLN
5 SAR5.38350 PLN
10 SAR10.76700 PLN
20 SAR21.53400 PLN
50 SAR53.83500 PLN
100 SAR107.67000 PLN
250 SAR269.17500 PLN
500 SAR538.35000 PLN
1000 SAR1,076.70000 PLN
2000 SAR2,153.40000 PLN
5000 SAR5,383.50000 PLN
10000 SAR10,767.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Saudi Riyal
1 PLN0.92876 SAR
5 PLN4.64382 SAR
10 PLN9.28763 SAR
20 PLN18.57526 SAR
50 PLN46.43815 SAR
100 PLN92.87630 SAR
250 PLN232.19075 SAR
500 PLN464.38150 SAR
1000 PLN928.76300 SAR
2000 PLN1,857.52600 SAR
5000 PLN4,643.81500 SAR
10000 PLN9,287.63000 SAR