Pakistani rupees to Canadian dollars today

Convert PKR to CAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = C$0.004972 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
PKR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 PKR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00500.0050
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00490.0049
Change3.00%0.09%
1 PKR to CAD stats

The performance of PKR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0049. The change for PKR to CAD was 3.00.

The performance of PKR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0049. The change for PKR to CAD was 0.09.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 PKR0.00497 CAD
5 PKR0.02486 CAD
10 PKR0.04972 CAD
20 PKR0.09945 CAD
50 PKR0.24862 CAD
100 PKR0.49723 CAD
250 PKR1.24308 CAD
500 PKR2.48615 CAD
1000 PKR4.97230 CAD
2000 PKR9.94460 CAD
5000 PKR24.86150 CAD
10000 PKR49.72300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 CAD201.11400 PKR
5 CAD1,005.57000 PKR
10 CAD2,011.14000 PKR
20 CAD4,022.28000 PKR
50 CAD10,055.70000 PKR
100 CAD20,111.40000 PKR
250 CAD50,278.50000 PKR
500 CAD100,557.00000 PKR
1000 CAD201,114.00000 PKR
2000 CAD402,228.00000 PKR
5000 CAD1,005,570.00000 PKR
10000 CAD2,011,140.00000 PKR