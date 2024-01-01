Pakistani rupees to Turkish liras today

Convert PKR to TRY at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = TL0.1232 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 PKR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12330.1233
Low0.12270.1183
Average0.12310.1218
Change0.37%4.12%
1 PKR to TRY stats

The performance of PKR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1233 and a 30 day low of 0.1227. This means the 30 day average was 0.1231. The change for PKR to TRY was 0.37.

The performance of PKR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1233 and a 90 day low of 0.1183. This means the 90 day average was 0.1218. The change for PKR to TRY was 4.12.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7720.8323.9661.4924.05536.966
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.09114.7661.7934.87444.427

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 PKR0.12318 TRY
5 PKR0.61592 TRY
10 PKR1.23183 TRY
20 PKR2.46366 TRY
50 PKR6.15915 TRY
100 PKR12.31830 TRY
250 PKR30.79575 TRY
500 PKR61.59150 TRY
1000 PKR123.18300 TRY
2000 PKR246.36600 TRY
5000 PKR615.91500 TRY
10000 PKR1,231.83000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Pakistani Rupee
1 TRY8.11798 PKR
5 TRY40.58990 PKR
10 TRY81.17980 PKR
20 TRY162.35960 PKR
50 TRY405.89900 PKR
100 TRY811.79800 PKR
250 TRY2,029.49500 PKR
500 TRY4,058.99000 PKR
1000 TRY8,117.98000 PKR
2000 TRY16,235.96000 PKR
5000 TRY40,589.90000 PKR
10000 TRY81,179.80000 PKR