Pakistani rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert PKR to AED at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = د.إ0.01321 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 PKR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01320.0132
Low0.01320.0131
Average0.01320.0132
Change0.02%0.20%
View full history

1 PKR to AED stats

The performance of PKR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0132. This means the 30 day average was 0.0132. The change for PKR to AED was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0131. This means the 90 day average was 0.0132. The change for PKR to AED was 0.20.

Track market ratesView PKR to AED chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0760.7713.6731.3823.75634.242
1 EUR1.079190.7520.8323.9651.4924.05436.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.10114.7661.7944.87444.434

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0.01321 AED
5 PKR0.06607 AED
10 PKR0.13215 AED
20 PKR0.26429 AED
50 PKR0.66073 AED
100 PKR1.32146 AED
250 PKR3.30365 AED
500 PKR6.60730 AED
1000 PKR13.21460 AED
2000 PKR26.42920 AED
5000 PKR66.07300 AED
10000 PKR132.14600 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED75.67380 PKR
5 AED378.36900 PKR
10 AED756.73800 PKR
20 AED1,513.47600 PKR
50 AED3,783.69000 PKR
100 AED7,567.38000 PKR
250 AED18,918.45000 PKR
500 AED37,836.90000 PKR
1000 AED75,673.80000 PKR
2000 AED151,347.60000 PKR
5000 AED378,369.00000 PKR
10000 AED756,738.00000 PKR