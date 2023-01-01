Saudi Riyal (SAR)

Currency name

Saudi Riyal

SR

SAR exchange rates

 USD INR PKR CAD EUR PHP AUD GBP
From SAR0.26664 22.19030 76.59290 0.36637 0.24487 14.85150 0.41085 0.21420
To SAR3.75035 0.04506 0.01306 2.72951 4.08376 0.06733 2.43398 4.66862

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Saudi riyal Exchange Rates