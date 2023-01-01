Saudi Riyal (SAR)
Currency name
Saudi Riyal
Currency symbol
SR
SAR exchange rates
|USD
|INR
|PKR
|CAD
|EUR
|PHP
|AUD
|GBP
|From SAR
|0.26664
|22.19030
|76.59290
|0.36637
|0.24487
|14.85150
|0.41085
|0.21420
|To SAR
|3.75035
|0.04506
|0.01306
|2.72951
|4.08376
|0.06733
|2.43398
|4.66862
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.