Convert SAR to BHD at the real exchange rate

Saudi riyals to Bahraini dinars today

1,000 sar
100.477 bhd

SR1.000 SAR = .د.ب0.1005 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.585279.21.3690.93658.9361.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.051203.9310.68443.0471.0980.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bahraini Dinar
1 SAR0.10048 BHD
5 SAR0.50239 BHD
10 SAR1.00477 BHD
20 SAR2.00954 BHD
50 SAR5.02385 BHD
100 SAR10.04770 BHD
250 SAR25.11925 BHD
500 SAR50.23850 BHD
1000 SAR100.47700 BHD
2000 SAR200.95400 BHD
5000 SAR502.38500 BHD
10000 SAR1,004.77000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 BHD9.95252 SAR
5 BHD49.76260 SAR
10 BHD99.52520 SAR
20 BHD199.05040 SAR
50 BHD497.62600 SAR
100 BHD995.25200 SAR
250 BHD2,488.13000 SAR
500 BHD4,976.26000 SAR
1000 BHD9,952.52000 SAR
2000 BHD19,905.04000 SAR
5000 BHD49,762.60000 SAR
10000 BHD99,525.20000 SAR