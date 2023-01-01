1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert BHD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
9,955.51 sar

1.00000 BHD = 9.95551 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 BHD9.95551 SAR
5 BHD49.77755 SAR
10 BHD99.55510 SAR
20 BHD199.11020 SAR
50 BHD497.77550 SAR
100 BHD995.55100 SAR
250 BHD2488.87750 SAR
500 BHD4977.75500 SAR
1000 BHD9955.51000 SAR
2000 BHD19911.02000 SAR
5000 BHD49777.55000 SAR
10000 BHD99555.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bahraini Dinar
1 SAR0.10045 BHD
5 SAR0.50223 BHD
10 SAR1.00447 BHD
20 SAR2.00894 BHD
50 SAR5.02235 BHD
100 SAR10.04470 BHD
250 SAR25.11175 BHD
500 SAR50.22350 BHD
1000 SAR100.44700 BHD
2000 SAR200.89400 BHD
5000 SAR502.23500 BHD
10000 SAR1004.47000 BHD