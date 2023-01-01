Bahraini dinars to Canadian dollars today

Convert BHD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
3644.85 cad

1.00000 BHD = 3.64485 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0841590.24881.488161.673070.964718.7322
1 GBP1.1426611.23885103.1271.700511.911811.1023321.4051
1 USD0.92240.8072183.24381.372651.543210.889717.2782
1 INR0.01108050.009696820.012012910.01648950.01853840.01068790.207561

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 BHD3.64485 CAD
5 BHD18.22425 CAD
10 BHD36.44850 CAD
20 BHD72.89700 CAD
50 BHD182.24250 CAD
100 BHD364.48500 CAD
250 BHD911.21250 CAD
500 BHD1822.42500 CAD
1000 BHD3644.85000 CAD
2000 BHD7289.70000 CAD
5000 BHD18224.25000 CAD
10000 BHD36448.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 CAD0.27436 BHD
5 CAD1.37180 BHD
10 CAD2.74360 BHD
20 CAD5.48720 BHD
50 CAD13.71800 BHD
100 CAD27.43600 BHD
250 CAD68.59000 BHD
500 CAD137.18000 BHD
1000 CAD274.36000 BHD
2000 CAD548.72000 BHD
5000 CAD1371.80000 BHD
10000 CAD2743.60000 BHD