5 Bahraini dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert BHD to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
18.11 cad

1.00000 BHD = 3.62112 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 BHD3.62112 CAD
5 BHD18.10560 CAD
10 BHD36.21120 CAD
20 BHD72.42240 CAD
50 BHD181.05600 CAD
100 BHD362.11200 CAD
250 BHD905.28000 CAD
500 BHD1810.56000 CAD
1000 BHD3621.12000 CAD
2000 BHD7242.24000 CAD
5000 BHD18105.60000 CAD
10000 BHD36211.20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 CAD0.27616 BHD
5 CAD1.38079 BHD
10 CAD2.76158 BHD
20 CAD5.52316 BHD
50 CAD13.80790 BHD
100 CAD27.61580 BHD
250 CAD69.03950 BHD
500 CAD138.07900 BHD
1000 CAD276.15800 BHD
2000 CAD552.31600 BHD
5000 CAD1380.79000 BHD
10000 CAD2761.58000 BHD