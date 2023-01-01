Indian rupees to South African rand today

Convert INR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
2209.98 zar

1.00000 INR = 0.22100 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874151.085690.37731.493571.679330.963618.7985
1 GBP1.1439711.2418103.3811.708471.920951.1023321.5033
1 USD0.921150.805283183.2511.37581.546910.887717.3162
1 INR0.01106470.009672950.012011910.01652590.01858130.01066290.208

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / South African Rand
1 INR0.22100 ZAR
5 INR1.10499 ZAR
10 INR2.20998 ZAR
20 INR4.41996 ZAR
50 INR11.04990 ZAR
100 INR22.09980 ZAR
250 INR55.24950 ZAR
500 INR110.49900 ZAR
1000 INR220.99800 ZAR
2000 INR441.99600 ZAR
5000 INR1104.99000 ZAR
10000 INR2209.98000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Indian Rupee
1 ZAR4.52493 INR
5 ZAR22.62465 INR
10 ZAR45.24930 INR
20 ZAR90.49860 INR
50 ZAR226.24650 INR
100 ZAR452.49300 INR
250 ZAR1131.23250 INR
500 ZAR2262.46500 INR
1000 ZAR4524.93000 INR
2000 ZAR9049.86000 INR
5000 ZAR22624.65000 INR
10000 ZAR45249.30000 INR