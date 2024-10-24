Polish zloty to South African rand today

Convert PLN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = R4.400 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
PLN to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 PLN to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.54044.7045
Low4.37894.3789
Average4.45764.5643
Change-3.13%-5.30%
1 PLN to ZAR stats

The performance of PLN to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5404 and a 30 day low of 4.3789. This means the 30 day average was 4.4576. The change for PLN to ZAR was -3.13.

The performance of PLN to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7045 and a 90 day low of 4.3789. This means the 90 day average was 4.5643. The change for PLN to ZAR was -5.30.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0720.8661,380.3410.94123.344
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7860.9351,490.5611.81525.208
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1131.1241,791.4714.230.296
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4190.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South African Rand
1 PLN4.40024 ZAR
5 PLN22.00120 ZAR
10 PLN44.00240 ZAR
20 PLN88.00480 ZAR
50 PLN220.01200 ZAR
100 PLN440.02400 ZAR
250 PLN1,100.06000 ZAR
500 PLN2,200.12000 ZAR
1000 PLN4,400.24000 ZAR
2000 PLN8,800.48000 ZAR
5000 PLN22,001.20000 ZAR
10000 PLN44,002.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Polish Zloty
1 ZAR0.22726 PLN
5 ZAR1.13630 PLN
10 ZAR2.27260 PLN
20 ZAR4.54520 PLN
50 ZAR11.36300 PLN
100 ZAR22.72600 PLN
250 ZAR56.81500 PLN
500 ZAR113.63000 PLN
1000 ZAR227.26000 PLN
2000 ZAR454.52000 PLN
5000 ZAR1,136.30000 PLN
10000 ZAR2,272.60000 PLN