Bahraini dinars to US dollars today

Convert BHD to USD at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
2652.45 usd

1.00000 BHD = 2.65245 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / US Dollar
1 BHD2.65245 USD
5 BHD13.26225 USD
10 BHD26.52450 USD
20 BHD53.04900 USD
50 BHD132.62250 USD
100 BHD265.24500 USD
250 BHD663.11250 USD
500 BHD1326.22500 USD
1000 BHD2652.45000 USD
2000 BHD5304.90000 USD
5000 BHD13262.25000 USD
10000 BHD26524.50000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 USD0.37701 BHD
5 USD1.88505 BHD
10 USD3.77010 BHD
20 USD7.54020 BHD
50 USD18.85050 BHD
100 USD37.70100 BHD
250 USD94.25250 BHD
500 USD188.50500 BHD
1000 USD377.01000 BHD
2000 USD754.02000 BHD
5000 USD1885.05000 BHD
10000 USD3770.10000 BHD