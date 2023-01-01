Indian rupees to Saudi riyals today

Convert INR to SAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
450.51 sar

1.00000 INR = 0.04505 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Indian rupees to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 INR0.04505 SAR
5 INR0.22526 SAR
10 INR0.45051 SAR
20 INR0.90103 SAR
50 INR2.25257 SAR
100 INR4.50514 SAR
250 INR11.26285 SAR
500 INR22.52570 SAR
1000 INR45.05140 SAR
2000 INR90.10280 SAR
5000 INR225.25700 SAR
10000 INR450.51400 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Indian Rupee
1 SAR22.19690 INR
5 SAR110.98450 INR
10 SAR221.96900 INR
20 SAR443.93800 INR
50 SAR1109.84500 INR
100 SAR2219.69000 INR
250 SAR5549.22500 INR
500 SAR11098.45000 INR
1000 SAR22196.90000 INR
2000 SAR44393.80000 INR
5000 SAR110984.50000 INR
10000 SAR221969.00000 INR