Convert SAR to INR at the real exchange rate

500 Saudi riyals to Indian rupees

500 sar
11,139 inr

SR1.000 SAR = ₹22.28 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.578279.21.3690.93658.9251.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.066203.99710.68443.0531.0970.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Indian Rupee
1 SAR22.27800 INR
5 SAR111.39000 INR
10 SAR222.78000 INR
20 SAR445.56000 INR
50 SAR1,113.90000 INR
100 SAR2,227.80000 INR
250 SAR5,569.50000 INR
500 SAR11,139.00000 INR
1000 SAR22,278.00000 INR
2000 SAR44,556.00000 INR
5000 SAR111,390.00000 INR
10000 SAR222,780.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 INR0.04489 SAR
5 INR0.22444 SAR
10 INR0.44887 SAR
20 INR0.89775 SAR
50 INR2.24437 SAR
100 INR4.48874 SAR
250 INR11.22185 SAR
300 INR13.46622 SAR
500 INR22.44370 SAR
600 INR26.93244 SAR
1000 INR44.88740 SAR
2000 INR89.77480 SAR
5000 INR224.43700 SAR
10000 INR448.87400 SAR
25000 INR1,122.18500 SAR
50000 INR2,244.37000 SAR
100000 INR4,488.74000 SAR
1000000 INR44,887.40000 SAR
1000000000 INR44,887,400.00000 SAR