Saudi riyal to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Indian rupees is currently 22.278 today, reflecting a 0.188% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.171% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 22.299 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 22.231 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.099% decrease in value.