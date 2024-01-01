Pakistani rupees to Australian dollars today

Convert PKR to AUD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = A$0.005408 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
PKR to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 PKR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0055
Low0.00520.0052
Average0.00530.0054
Change3.82%-1.38%
1 PKR to AUD stats

The performance of PKR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for PKR to AUD was 3.82.

The performance of PKR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for PKR to AUD was -1.38.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 PKR0.00541 AUD
5 PKR0.02704 AUD
10 PKR0.05408 AUD
20 PKR0.10816 AUD
50 PKR0.27041 AUD
100 PKR0.54081 AUD
250 PKR1.35204 AUD
500 PKR2.70408 AUD
1000 PKR5.40815 AUD
2000 PKR10.81630 AUD
5000 PKR27.04075 AUD
10000 PKR54.08150 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 AUD184.90600 PKR
5 AUD924.53000 PKR
10 AUD1,849.06000 PKR
20 AUD3,698.12000 PKR
50 AUD9,245.30000 PKR
100 AUD18,490.60000 PKR
250 AUD46,226.50000 PKR
500 AUD92,453.00000 PKR
1000 AUD184,906.00000 PKR
2000 AUD369,812.00000 PKR
5000 AUD924,530.00000 PKR
10000 AUD1,849,060.00000 PKR