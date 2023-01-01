10 thousand Pakistani rupees to Australian dollars

Convert PKR to AUD at the real exchange rate

10000 pkr
52.09 aud

1.00000 PKR = 0.00521 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 PKR0.00521 AUD
5 PKR0.02605 AUD
10 PKR0.05209 AUD
20 PKR0.10419 AUD
50 PKR0.26047 AUD
100 PKR0.52094 AUD
250 PKR1.30236 AUD
500 PKR2.60471 AUD
1000 PKR5.20942 AUD
2000 PKR10.41884 AUD
5000 PKR26.04710 AUD
10000 PKR52.09420 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 AUD191.96000 PKR
5 AUD959.80000 PKR
10 AUD1919.60000 PKR
20 AUD3839.20000 PKR
50 AUD9598.00000 PKR
100 AUD19196.00000 PKR
250 AUD47990.00000 PKR
500 AUD95980.00000 PKR
1000 AUD191960.00000 PKR
2000 AUD383920.00000 PKR
5000 AUD959800.00000 PKR
10000 AUD1919600.00000 PKR