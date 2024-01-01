Pakistani rupees to Indian rupees today
Convert PKR to INR at the real exchange rate
PKR to INR conversion chart
1 PKR = 0.30246 INR
0
|1 PKR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3026
|0.3026
|Low
|0.3007
|0.3000
|Average
|0.3020
|0.3012
|Change
|0.60%
|0.62%
1 PKR to INR stats
The performance of PKR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3026 and a 30 day low of 0.3007. This means the 30 day average was 0.3020. The change for PKR to INR was 0.60.
The performance of PKR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3026 and a 90 day low of 0.3000. This means the 90 day average was 0.3012. The change for PKR to INR was 0.62.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
|1 INR
|3.30620 PKR
|5 INR
|16.53100 PKR
|10 INR
|33.06200 PKR
|20 INR
|66.12400 PKR
|50 INR
|165.31000 PKR
|100 INR
|330.62000 PKR
|250 INR
|826.55000 PKR
|300 INR
|991.86000 PKR
|500 INR
|1,653.10000 PKR
|600 INR
|1,983.72000 PKR
|1000 INR
|3,306.20000 PKR
|2000 INR
|6,612.40000 PKR
|5000 INR
|16,531.00000 PKR
|10000 INR
|33,062.00000 PKR
|25000 INR
|82,655.00000 PKR
|50000 INR
|165,310.00000 PKR
|100000 INR
|330,620.00000 PKR
|1000000 INR
|3,306,200.00000 PKR
|1000000000 INR
|3,306,200,000.00000 PKR