Pakistani rupees to Indian rupees today

Convert PKR to INR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₹0.3025 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
PKR to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 PKR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30260.3026
Low0.30070.3000
Average0.30200.3012
Change0.60%0.62%
1 PKR to INR stats

The performance of PKR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3026 and a 30 day low of 0.3007. This means the 30 day average was 0.3020. The change for PKR to INR was 0.60.

The performance of PKR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3026 and a 90 day low of 0.3000. This means the 90 day average was 0.3012. The change for PKR to INR was 0.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0690.7713.6731.3823.75634.24
1 EUR1.08190.7610.8323.9651.4924.05536.966
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.10114.7671.7934.87444.436

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 PKR0.30246 INR
5 PKR1.51231 INR
10 PKR3.02462 INR
20 PKR6.04924 INR
50 PKR15.12310 INR
100 PKR30.24620 INR
250 PKR75.61550 INR
500 PKR151.23100 INR
1000 PKR302.46200 INR
2000 PKR604.92400 INR
5000 PKR1,512.31000 INR
10000 PKR3,024.62000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 INR3.30620 PKR
5 INR16.53100 PKR
10 INR33.06200 PKR
20 INR66.12400 PKR
50 INR165.31000 PKR
100 INR330.62000 PKR
250 INR826.55000 PKR
300 INR991.86000 PKR
500 INR1,653.10000 PKR
600 INR1,983.72000 PKR
1000 INR3,306.20000 PKR
2000 INR6,612.40000 PKR
5000 INR16,531.00000 PKR
10000 INR33,062.00000 PKR
25000 INR82,655.00000 PKR
50000 INR165,310.00000 PKR
100000 INR330,620.00000 PKR
1000000 INR3,306,200.00000 PKR
1000000000 INR3,306,200,000.00000 PKR