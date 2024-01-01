Saudi riyals to Ethiopian birrs today

1,000 sar
15,350 etb

SR1.000 SAR = Br15.35 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ethiopian Birr
1 SAR15.35000 ETB
5 SAR76.75000 ETB
10 SAR153.50000 ETB
20 SAR307.00000 ETB
50 SAR767.50000 ETB
100 SAR1,535.00000 ETB
250 SAR3,837.50000 ETB
500 SAR7,675.00000 ETB
1000 SAR15,350.00000 ETB
2000 SAR30,700.00000 ETB
5000 SAR76,750.00000 ETB
10000 SAR153,500.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saudi Riyal
1 ETB0.06515 SAR
5 ETB0.32573 SAR
10 ETB0.65147 SAR
20 ETB1.30293 SAR
50 ETB3.25733 SAR
100 ETB6.51466 SAR
250 ETB16.28665 SAR
500 ETB32.57330 SAR
1000 ETB65.14660 SAR
2000 ETB130.29320 SAR
5000 ETB325.73300 SAR
10000 ETB651.46600 SAR