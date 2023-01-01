Czech korunas to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert CZK to ETB at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
24825.80 etb

1.00000 CZK = 2.48258 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085690.33131.493511.676340.9645518.7189
1 GBP1.143911.24185103.3331.708481.917621.1033521.4131
1 USD0.921150.80525183.20861.375751.544160.8884517.2429
1 INR0.01107040.009677490.01201810.01653370.01855770.01067740.207225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK2.48258 ETB
5 CZK12.41290 ETB
10 CZK24.82580 ETB
20 CZK49.65160 ETB
50 CZK124.12900 ETB
100 CZK248.25800 ETB
250 CZK620.64500 ETB
500 CZK1241.29000 ETB
1000 CZK2482.58000 ETB
2000 CZK4965.16000 ETB
5000 CZK12412.90000 ETB
10000 CZK24825.80000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.40281 CZK
5 ETB2.01404 CZK
10 ETB4.02807 CZK
20 ETB8.05614 CZK
50 ETB20.14035 CZK
100 ETB40.28070 CZK
250 ETB100.70175 CZK
500 ETB201.40350 CZK
1000 ETB402.80700 CZK
2000 ETB805.61400 CZK
5000 ETB2014.03500 CZK
10000 ETB4028.07000 CZK