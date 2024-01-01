50 Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

Convert ETB to CZK at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Kč0.1960 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
ETB to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 ETB to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19780.4074
Low0.18800.1880
Average0.19360.2205
Change1.91%-51.60%
1 ETB to CZK stats

The performance of ETB to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1978 and a 30 day low of 0.1880. This means the 30 day average was 0.1936. The change for ETB to CZK was 1.91.

The performance of ETB to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4074 and a 90 day low of 0.1880. This means the 90 day average was 0.2205. The change for ETB to CZK was -51.60.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.19596 CZK
5 ETB0.97978 CZK
10 ETB1.95955 CZK
20 ETB3.91910 CZK
50 ETB9.79775 CZK
100 ETB19.59550 CZK
250 ETB48.98875 CZK
500 ETB97.97750 CZK
1000 ETB195.95500 CZK
2000 ETB391.91000 CZK
5000 ETB979.77500 CZK
10000 ETB1,959.55000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK5.10320 ETB
5 CZK25.51600 ETB
10 CZK51.03200 ETB
20 CZK102.06400 ETB
50 CZK255.16000 ETB
100 CZK510.32000 ETB
250 CZK1,275.80000 ETB
500 CZK2,551.60000 ETB
1000 CZK5,103.20000 ETB
2000 CZK10,206.40000 ETB
5000 CZK25,516.00000 ETB
10000 CZK51,032.00000 ETB