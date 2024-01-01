Polish zloty to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert PLN to ETB at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Br29.02 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ETB
1 PLN to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.356231.3562
Low29.019714.5160
Average30.324427.8226
Change-7.45%97.76%
View full history

1 PLN to ETB stats

The performance of PLN to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3562 and a 30 day low of 29.0197. This means the 30 day average was 30.3244. The change for PLN to ETB was -7.45.

The performance of PLN to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.3562 and a 90 day low of 14.5160. This means the 90 day average was 27.8226. The change for PLN to ETB was 97.76.

Track market ratesView PLN to ETB chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.070.8651,379.2810.93923.348
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8040.9351,489.7611.81625.218
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1181.1231,790.2414.19830.303
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ethiopian Birr
1 PLN29.02110 ETB
5 PLN145.10550 ETB
10 PLN290.21100 ETB
20 PLN580.42200 ETB
50 PLN1,451.05500 ETB
100 PLN2,902.11000 ETB
250 PLN7,255.27500 ETB
500 PLN14,510.55000 ETB
1000 PLN29,021.10000 ETB
2000 PLN58,042.20000 ETB
5000 PLN145,105.50000 ETB
10000 PLN290,211.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Polish Zloty
1 ETB0.03446 PLN
5 ETB0.17229 PLN
10 ETB0.34458 PLN
20 ETB0.68915 PLN
50 ETB1.72288 PLN
100 ETB3.44576 PLN
250 ETB8.61440 PLN
500 ETB17.22880 PLN
1000 ETB34.45760 PLN
2000 ETB68.91520 PLN
5000 ETB172.28800 PLN
10000 ETB344.57600 PLN