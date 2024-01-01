Polish zloty to Ethiopian birrs today
Convert PLN to ETB at the real exchange rate
PLN to ETB conversion chart
1 PLN = 29.02110 ETB
0
|1 PLN to ETB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|31.3562
|31.3562
|Low
|29.0197
|14.5160
|Average
|30.3244
|27.8226
|Change
|-7.45%
|97.76%
|View full history
1 PLN to ETB stats
The performance of PLN to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3562 and a 30 day low of 29.0197. This means the 30 day average was 30.3244. The change for PLN to ETB was -7.45.
The performance of PLN to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.3562 and a 90 day low of 14.5160. This means the 90 day average was 27.8226. The change for PLN to ETB was 97.76.
|Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ethiopian Birr
|1 PLN
|29.02110 ETB
|5 PLN
|145.10550 ETB
|10 PLN
|290.21100 ETB
|20 PLN
|580.42200 ETB
|50 PLN
|1,451.05500 ETB
|100 PLN
|2,902.11000 ETB
|250 PLN
|7,255.27500 ETB
|500 PLN
|14,510.55000 ETB
|1000 PLN
|29,021.10000 ETB
|2000 PLN
|58,042.20000 ETB
|5000 PLN
|145,105.50000 ETB
|10000 PLN
|290,211.00000 ETB