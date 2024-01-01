100 Ethiopian birrs to Polish zloty

Convert ETB to PLN at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = zł0.03369 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
ETB to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 ETB to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03380.0689
Low0.03190.0319
Average0.03290.0375
Change3.09%-50.74%
1 ETB to PLN stats

The performance of ETB to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0338 and a 30 day low of 0.0319. This means the 30 day average was 0.0329. The change for ETB to PLN was 3.09.

The performance of ETB to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0689 and a 90 day low of 0.0319. This means the 90 day average was 0.0375. The change for ETB to PLN was -50.74.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Polish Zloty
1 ETB0.03369 PLN
5 ETB0.16843 PLN
10 ETB0.33686 PLN
20 ETB0.67372 PLN
50 ETB1.68431 PLN
100 ETB3.36862 PLN
250 ETB8.42155 PLN
500 ETB16.84310 PLN
1000 ETB33.68620 PLN
2000 ETB67.37240 PLN
5000 ETB168.43100 PLN
10000 ETB336.86200 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ethiopian Birr
1 PLN29.68570 ETB
5 PLN148.42850 ETB
10 PLN296.85700 ETB
20 PLN593.71400 ETB
50 PLN1,484.28500 ETB
100 PLN2,968.57000 ETB
250 PLN7,421.42500 ETB
500 PLN14,842.85000 ETB
1000 PLN29,685.70000 ETB
2000 PLN59,371.40000 ETB
5000 PLN148,428.50000 ETB
10000 PLN296,857.00000 ETB