Chinese yuan rmb to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert CNY to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
7721.49 etb

1.00000 CNY = 7.72149 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874051.086490.39951.494671.677320.9644518.719
1 GBP1.144111.24295103.4261.710051.919021.1034321.4164
1 USD0.920450.804538183.21011.37581.543920.8877517.2303
1 INR0.0110620.009668750.012017810.01653410.01855450.01066880.20707

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ethiopian Birr
1 CNY7.72149 ETB
5 CNY38.60745 ETB
10 CNY77.21490 ETB
20 CNY154.42980 ETB
50 CNY386.07450 ETB
100 CNY772.14900 ETB
250 CNY1930.37250 ETB
500 CNY3860.74500 ETB
1000 CNY7721.49000 ETB
2000 CNY15442.98000 ETB
5000 CNY38607.45000 ETB
10000 CNY77214.90000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ETB0.12951 CNY
5 ETB0.64755 CNY
10 ETB1.29509 CNY
20 ETB2.59018 CNY
50 ETB6.47545 CNY
100 ETB12.95090 CNY
250 ETB32.37725 CNY
500 ETB64.75450 CNY
1000 ETB129.50900 CNY
2000 ETB259.01800 CNY
5000 ETB647.54500 CNY
10000 ETB1295.09000 CNY