Chinese yuan rmb to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert CNY to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
11,048.20 etb

¥1.000 CNY = Br11.05 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
We can't send money between these currencies

CNY to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.048211.0482
Low7.90727.8663
Average8.29888.0440
Change39.57%40.43%
1 CNY to ETB stats

The performance of CNY to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0482 and a 30 day low of 7.9072. This means the 30 day average was 8.2988. The change for CNY to ETB was 39.57.

The performance of CNY to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0482 and a 90 day low of 7.8663. This means the 90 day average was 8.0440. The change for CNY to ETB was 40.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ethiopian Birr
1 CNY11.04820 ETB
5 CNY55.24100 ETB
10 CNY110.48200 ETB
20 CNY220.96400 ETB
50 CNY552.41000 ETB
100 CNY1,104.82000 ETB
250 CNY2,762.05000 ETB
500 CNY5,524.10000 ETB
1000 CNY11,048.20000 ETB
2000 CNY22,096.40000 ETB
5000 CNY55,241.00000 ETB
10000 CNY110,482.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ETB0.09051 CNY
5 ETB0.45256 CNY
10 ETB0.90512 CNY
20 ETB1.81025 CNY
50 ETB4.52562 CNY
100 ETB9.05124 CNY
250 ETB22.62810 CNY
500 ETB45.25620 CNY
1000 ETB90.51240 CNY
2000 ETB181.02480 CNY
5000 ETB452.56200 CNY
10000 ETB905.12400 CNY