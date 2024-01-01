Turkish liras to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert TRY to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,092.46 etb

TL1.000 TRY = Br2.092 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.38432.3843
Low1.74181.7418
Average1.83701.7909
Change18.44%18.25%
1 TRY to ETB stats

The performance of TRY to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3843 and a 30 day low of 1.7418. This means the 30 day average was 1.8370. The change for TRY to ETB was 18.44.

The performance of TRY to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3843 and a 90 day low of 1.7418. This means the 90 day average was 1.7909. The change for TRY to ETB was 18.25.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Ethiopian birrs

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ethiopian Birr
1 TRY2.09246 ETB
5 TRY10.46230 ETB
10 TRY20.92460 ETB
20 TRY41.84920 ETB
50 TRY104.62300 ETB
100 TRY209.24600 ETB
250 TRY523.11500 ETB
500 TRY1,046.23000 ETB
1000 TRY2,092.46000 ETB
2000 TRY4,184.92000 ETB
5000 TRY10,462.30000 ETB
10000 TRY20,924.60000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Turkish Lira
1 ETB0.47791 TRY
5 ETB2.38954 TRY
10 ETB4.77907 TRY
20 ETB9.55814 TRY
50 ETB23.89535 TRY
100 ETB47.79070 TRY
250 ETB119.47675 TRY
500 ETB238.95350 TRY
1000 ETB477.90700 TRY
2000 ETB955.81400 TRY
5000 ETB2,389.53500 TRY
10000 ETB4,779.07000 TRY