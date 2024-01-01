Brazilian reais to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert BRL to ETB at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Br21.32 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ETB
1 BRL to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.517822.0445
Low20.521319.1791
Average21.020320.8744
Change2.64%11.15%
1 BRL to ETB stats

The performance of BRL to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.5178 and a 30 day low of 20.5213. This means the 30 day average was 21.0203. The change for BRL to ETB was 2.64.

The performance of BRL to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.0445 and a 90 day low of 19.1791. This means the 90 day average was 20.8744. The change for BRL to ETB was 11.15.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ethiopian Birr
1 BRL21.31680 ETB
5 BRL106.58400 ETB
10 BRL213.16800 ETB
20 BRL426.33600 ETB
50 BRL1,065.84000 ETB
100 BRL2,131.68000 ETB
250 BRL5,329.20000 ETB
500 BRL10,658.40000 ETB
1000 BRL21,316.80000 ETB
2000 BRL42,633.60000 ETB
5000 BRL106,584.00000 ETB
10000 BRL213,168.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Brazilian Real
1 ETB0.04691 BRL
5 ETB0.23456 BRL
10 ETB0.46911 BRL
20 ETB0.93823 BRL
50 ETB2.34557 BRL
100 ETB4.69114 BRL
250 ETB11.72785 BRL
500 ETB23.45570 BRL
1000 ETB46.91140 BRL
2000 ETB93.82280 BRL
5000 ETB234.55700 BRL
10000 ETB469.11400 BRL