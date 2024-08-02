Euros to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert EUR to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
86,421.60 etb

€1.000 EUR = Br86.42 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High86.421686.4216
Low62.200361.2714
Average65.387563.0452
Change38.94%41.05%
View full history

1 EUR to ETB stats

The performance of EUR to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 86.4216 and a 30 day low of 62.2003. This means the 30 day average was 65.3875. The change for EUR to ETB was 38.94.

The performance of EUR to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 86.4216 and a 90 day low of 61.2714. This means the 90 day average was 63.0452. The change for EUR to ETB was 41.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Ethiopian Birr
1 EUR86.42160 ETB
5 EUR432.10800 ETB
10 EUR864.21600 ETB
20 EUR1,728.43200 ETB
50 EUR4,321.08000 ETB
100 EUR8,642.16000 ETB
250 EUR21,605.40000 ETB
500 EUR43,210.80000 ETB
1000 EUR86,421.60000 ETB
2000 EUR172,843.20000 ETB
5000 EUR432,108.00000 ETB
10000 EUR864,216.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Euro
1 ETB0.01157 EUR
5 ETB0.05786 EUR
10 ETB0.11571 EUR
20 ETB0.23142 EUR
50 ETB0.57856 EUR
100 ETB1.15712 EUR
250 ETB2.89280 EUR
500 ETB5.78560 EUR
1000 ETB11.57120 EUR
2000 ETB23.14240 EUR
5000 ETB57.85600 EUR
10000 ETB115.71200 EUR