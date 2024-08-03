Euro to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Ethiopian birrs is currently 86.422 today, reflecting a 3.476% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 37.784% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 86.441 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 62.316 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 29.960% increase in value.