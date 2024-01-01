Hong Kong dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert HKD to ETB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Br15.81 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
HKD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ETB
1 HKD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.813815.8138
Low15.021413.7563
Average15.554515.0715
Change4.05%14.96%
1 HKD to ETB stats

The performance of HKD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.8138 and a 30 day low of 15.0214. This means the 30 day average was 15.5545. The change for HKD to ETB was 4.05.

The performance of HKD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.8138 and a 90 day low of 13.7563. This means the 90 day average was 15.0715. The change for HKD to ETB was 14.96.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
100 HKD1,581.38000 ETB
200 HKD3,162.76000 ETB
300 HKD4,744.14000 ETB
500 HKD7,906.90000 ETB
1000 HKD15,813.80000 ETB
2000 HKD31,627.60000 ETB
2500 HKD39,534.50000 ETB
3000 HKD47,441.40000 ETB
4000 HKD63,255.20000 ETB
5000 HKD79,069.00000 ETB
10000 HKD158,138.00000 ETB
20000 HKD316,276.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ETB0.06324 HKD
5 ETB0.31618 HKD
10 ETB0.63236 HKD
20 ETB1.26472 HKD
50 ETB3.16179 HKD
100 ETB6.32358 HKD
250 ETB15.80895 HKD
500 ETB31.61790 HKD
1000 ETB63.23580 HKD
2000 ETB126.47160 HKD
5000 ETB316.17900 HKD
10000 ETB632.35800 HKD