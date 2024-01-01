Singapore dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert SGD to ETB at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Br91.65 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
SGD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 SGD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.196292.9609
Low88.226084.1030
Average91.131489.6624
Change0.98%8.18%
1 SGD to ETB stats

The performance of SGD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.1962 and a 30 day low of 88.2260. This means the 30 day average was 91.1314. The change for SGD to ETB was 0.98.

The performance of SGD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.9609 and a 90 day low of 84.1030. This means the 90 day average was 89.6624. The change for SGD to ETB was 8.18.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5350.79184.4767.2414.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,765.811.6160.83388.9377.6234.704
1 AUD0.65210,377.50.61910.51655.0494.7182.912

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 SGD91.65070 ETB
5 SGD458.25350 ETB
10 SGD916.50700 ETB
20 SGD1,833.01400 ETB
50 SGD4,582.53500 ETB
100 SGD9,165.07000 ETB
250 SGD22,912.67500 ETB
500 SGD45,825.35000 ETB
1000 SGD91,650.70000 ETB
2000 SGD183,301.40000 ETB
5000 SGD458,253.50000 ETB
10000 SGD916,507.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Singapore Dollar
1 ETB0.01091 SGD
5 ETB0.05456 SGD
10 ETB0.10911 SGD
20 ETB0.21822 SGD
50 ETB0.54555 SGD
100 ETB1.09110 SGD
250 ETB2.72775 SGD
500 ETB5.45550 SGD
1000 ETB10.91100 SGD
2000 ETB21.82200 SGD
5000 ETB54.55500 SGD
10000 ETB109.11000 SGD