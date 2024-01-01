Swedish kronor to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert SEK to ETB at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Br11.17 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
SEK to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ETB
1 SEK to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.474611.8231
Low11.015210.5605
Average11.236011.2398
Change-1.38%3.20%
1 SEK to ETB stats

The performance of SEK to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4746 and a 30 day low of 11.0152. This means the 30 day average was 11.2360. The change for SEK to ETB was -1.38.

The performance of SEK to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8231 and a 90 day low of 10.5605. This means the 90 day average was 11.2398. The change for SEK to ETB was 3.20.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ethiopian Birr
1 SEK11.17190 ETB
5 SEK55.85950 ETB
10 SEK111.71900 ETB
20 SEK223.43800 ETB
50 SEK558.59500 ETB
100 SEK1,117.19000 ETB
250 SEK2,792.97500 ETB
500 SEK5,585.95000 ETB
1000 SEK11,171.90000 ETB
2000 SEK22,343.80000 ETB
5000 SEK55,859.50000 ETB
10000 SEK111,719.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swedish Krona
1 ETB0.08951 SEK
5 ETB0.44755 SEK
10 ETB0.89510 SEK
20 ETB1.79021 SEK
50 ETB4.47552 SEK
100 ETB8.95103 SEK
250 ETB22.37758 SEK
500 ETB44.75515 SEK
1000 ETB89.51030 SEK
2000 ETB179.02060 SEK
5000 ETB447.55150 SEK
10000 ETB895.10300 SEK