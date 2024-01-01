Swedish kronor to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert SEK to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
10,781.70 etb

kr1.000 SEK = Br10.78 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
SEK to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ETB
1 SEK to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.965610.9656
Low6.56155.3164
Average10.21217.1351
Change64.32%95.34%
1 SEK to ETB stats

The performance of SEK to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9656 and a 30 day low of 6.5615. This means the 30 day average was 10.2121. The change for SEK to ETB was 64.32.

The performance of SEK to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9656 and a 90 day low of 5.3164. This means the 90 day average was 7.1351. The change for SEK to ETB was 95.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ethiopian Birr
1 SEK10.78170 ETB
5 SEK53.90850 ETB
10 SEK107.81700 ETB
20 SEK215.63400 ETB
50 SEK539.08500 ETB
100 SEK1,078.17000 ETB
250 SEK2,695.42500 ETB
500 SEK5,390.85000 ETB
1000 SEK10,781.70000 ETB
2000 SEK21,563.40000 ETB
5000 SEK53,908.50000 ETB
10000 SEK107,817.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swedish Krona
1 ETB0.09275 SEK
5 ETB0.46375 SEK
10 ETB0.92750 SEK
20 ETB1.85500 SEK
50 ETB4.63750 SEK
100 ETB9.27500 SEK
250 ETB23.18750 SEK
500 ETB46.37500 SEK
1000 ETB92.75000 SEK
2000 ETB185.50000 SEK
5000 ETB463.75000 SEK
10000 ETB927.50000 SEK