Israeli new sheqels to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert ILS to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
15,538.10 etb

1.000 ILS = 15.54 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6611.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1681.7241.9431.13321.327
1 USD0.9170.783183.1031.3491.5210.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ethiopian Birr
1 ILS15.53810 ETB
5 ILS77.69050 ETB
10 ILS155.38100 ETB
20 ILS310.76200 ETB
50 ILS776.90500 ETB
100 ILS1,553.81000 ETB
250 ILS3,884.52500 ETB
500 ILS7,769.05000 ETB
1000 ILS15,538.10000 ETB
2000 ILS31,076.20000 ETB
5000 ILS77,690.50000 ETB
10000 ILS155,381.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ETB0.06436 ILS
5 ETB0.32179 ILS
10 ETB0.64358 ILS
20 ETB1.28716 ILS
50 ETB3.21790 ILS
100 ETB6.43580 ILS
250 ETB16.08950 ILS
500 ETB32.17900 ILS
1000 ETB64.35800 ILS
2000 ETB128.71600 ILS
5000 ETB321.79000 ILS
10000 ETB643.58000 ILS