Singapore dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert SGD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
85,053.60 etb

S$1.000 SGD = Br85.05 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
SGD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

ETB
1 SGD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High85.549585.5495
Low52.429442.3482
Average80.567456.1481
Change62.23%99.86%
1 SGD to ETB stats

The performance of SGD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 85.5495 and a 30 day low of 52.4294. This means the 30 day average was 80.5674. The change for SGD to ETB was 62.23.

The performance of SGD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.5495 and a 90 day low of 42.3482. This means the 90 day average was 56.1481. The change for SGD to ETB was 99.86.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9517.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84392.7287.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 SGD85.05360 ETB
5 SGD425.26800 ETB
10 SGD850.53600 ETB
20 SGD1,701.07200 ETB
50 SGD4,252.68000 ETB
100 SGD8,505.36000 ETB
250 SGD21,263.40000 ETB
500 SGD42,526.80000 ETB
1000 SGD85,053.60000 ETB
2000 SGD170,107.20000 ETB
5000 SGD425,268.00000 ETB
10000 SGD850,536.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Singapore Dollar
1 ETB0.01176 SGD
5 ETB0.05879 SGD
10 ETB0.11757 SGD
20 ETB0.23515 SGD
50 ETB0.58787 SGD
100 ETB1.17573 SGD
250 ETB2.93933 SGD
500 ETB5.87865 SGD
1000 ETB11.75730 SGD
2000 ETB23.51460 SGD
5000 ETB58.78650 SGD
10000 ETB117.57300 SGD