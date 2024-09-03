Singapore dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 85.054 today, reflecting a 0.627% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.624% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 85.829 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 83.003 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.701% decrease in value.