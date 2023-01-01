10 Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars

Convert ETB to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 etb
0.24 sgd

1.00000 ETB = 0.02388 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090490.84941.493681.66270.963618.7464
1 GBP1.1495611.2535104.4381.717111.911411.1077121.5504
1 USD0.91710.797766183.31751.369851.524860.883717.1922
1 INR0.01100720.009575010.012002310.01644130.01830170.01060640.206346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Singapore Dollar
1 ETB0.02388 SGD
5 ETB0.11941 SGD
10 ETB0.23881 SGD
20 ETB0.47763 SGD
50 ETB1.19407 SGD
100 ETB2.38813 SGD
250 ETB5.97032 SGD
500 ETB11.94065 SGD
1000 ETB23.88130 SGD
2000 ETB47.76260 SGD
5000 ETB119.40650 SGD
10000 ETB238.81300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 SGD41.87380 ETB
5 SGD209.36900 ETB
10 SGD418.73800 ETB
20 SGD837.47600 ETB
50 SGD2093.69000 ETB
100 SGD4187.38000 ETB
250 SGD10468.45000 ETB
500 SGD20936.90000 ETB
1000 SGD41873.80000 ETB
2000 SGD83747.60000 ETB
5000 SGD209369.00000 ETB
10000 SGD418738.00000 ETB