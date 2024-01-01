Ethiopian birrs to Australian dollars today

Convert ETB to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
26.98 aud

1.000 ETB = 0.02698 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2681.4731.6620.96718.218
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7051.7251.9461.13221.334
1 USD0.9220.787183.1961.3581.5320.89116.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Australian Dollar
1 ETB0.02698 AUD
5 ETB0.13492 AUD
10 ETB0.26984 AUD
20 ETB0.53968 AUD
50 ETB1.34920 AUD
100 ETB2.69840 AUD
250 ETB6.74600 AUD
500 ETB13.49200 AUD
1000 ETB26.98400 AUD
2000 ETB53.96800 AUD
5000 ETB134.92000 AUD
10000 ETB269.84000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 AUD37.05900 ETB
5 AUD185.29500 ETB
10 AUD370.59000 ETB
20 AUD741.18000 ETB
50 AUD1,852.95000 ETB
100 AUD3,705.90000 ETB
250 AUD9,264.75000 ETB
500 AUD18,529.50000 ETB
1000 AUD37,059.00000 ETB
2000 AUD74,118.00000 ETB
5000 AUD185,295.00000 ETB
10000 AUD370,590.00000 ETB