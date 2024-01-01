Ethiopian birrs to Euros today

Convert ETB to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
16.23 eur

1.000 ETB = 0.01623 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Euro
1 ETB0.01623 EUR
5 ETB0.08117 EUR
10 ETB0.16233 EUR
20 ETB0.32466 EUR
50 ETB0.81166 EUR
100 ETB1.62332 EUR
250 ETB4.05830 EUR
500 ETB8.11660 EUR
1000 ETB16.23320 EUR
2000 ETB32.46640 EUR
5000 ETB81.16600 EUR
10000 ETB162.33200 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ethiopian Birr
1 EUR61.60220 ETB
5 EUR308.01100 ETB
10 EUR616.02200 ETB
20 EUR1,232.04400 ETB
50 EUR3,080.11000 ETB
100 EUR6,160.22000 ETB
250 EUR15,400.55000 ETB
500 EUR30,801.10000 ETB
1000 EUR61,602.20000 ETB
2000 EUR123,204.40000 ETB
5000 EUR308,011.00000 ETB
10000 EUR616,022.00000 ETB