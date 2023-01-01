1 Ethiopian birr to Euros

Convert ETB to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 etb
0.02 eur

1.00000 ETB = 0.01633 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87031.0905590.85211.493891.662420.963918.7434
1 GBP1.1490311.2531104.3941.716561.910211.1075521.5372
1 USD0.916950.798021183.30851.369851.524390.8838517.1871
1 INR0.01100690.009579110.012003610.01644310.01829810.01060940.206307

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Euro
1 ETB0.01633 EUR
5 ETB0.08164 EUR
10 ETB0.16327 EUR
20 ETB0.32655 EUR
50 ETB0.81637 EUR
100 ETB1.63274 EUR
250 ETB4.08185 EUR
500 ETB8.16370 EUR
1000 ETB16.32740 EUR
2000 ETB32.65480 EUR
5000 ETB81.63700 EUR
10000 ETB163.27400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ethiopian Birr
1 EUR61.24660 ETB
5 EUR306.23300 ETB
10 EUR612.46600 ETB
20 EUR1224.93200 ETB
50 EUR3062.33000 ETB
100 EUR6124.66000 ETB
250 EUR15311.65000 ETB
500 EUR30623.30000 ETB
1000 EUR61246.60000 ETB
2000 EUR122493.20000 ETB
5000 EUR306233.00000 ETB
10000 EUR612466.00000 ETB