Convert ETB to EUR at the real exchange rate

Ethiopian birrs to Euros today

1000 etb
16.19 eur

Br1.000 ETB = €0.01619 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.843391.076189.93231.479371.627620.9638820.3378
1 GBP1.1856911.27595106.6341.754111.929891.1428624.1148
1 USD0.92930.78373183.57241.374751.512520.8957518.8995
1 INR0.01111950.009377850.011965710.01644980.01809830.01071830.226145

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Euro
1 ETB0.01619 EUR
5 ETB0.08095 EUR
10 ETB0.16190 EUR
20 ETB0.32380 EUR
50 ETB0.80949 EUR
100 ETB1.61898 EUR
250 ETB4.04745 EUR
500 ETB8.09490 EUR
1000 ETB16.18980 EUR
2000 ETB32.37960 EUR
5000 ETB80.94900 EUR
10000 ETB161.89800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ethiopian Birr
1 EUR61.76740 ETB
5 EUR308.83700 ETB
10 EUR617.67400 ETB
20 EUR1235.34800 ETB
50 EUR3088.37000 ETB
100 EUR6176.74000 ETB
250 EUR15441.85000 ETB
500 EUR30883.70000 ETB
1000 EUR61767.40000 ETB
2000 EUR123534.80000 ETB
5000 EUR308837.00000 ETB
10000 EUR617674.00000 ETB