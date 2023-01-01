1 Ethiopian birr to Euros

Convert ETB to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 etb
0.02 eur

1.00000 ETB = 0.01611 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669751.1056592.01651.461341.618460.92874518.7126
1 GBP1.1534411.27535106.141.685631.866871.0712521.5847
1 USD0.90440.784098183.22391.32171.463810.839916.9245
1 INR0.01086760.009421550.012015810.01588130.01758880.01009210.203361

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Euro
1 ETB0.01611 EUR
5 ETB0.08056 EUR
10 ETB0.16112 EUR
20 ETB0.32223 EUR
50 ETB0.80558 EUR
100 ETB1.61116 EUR
250 ETB4.02790 EUR
500 ETB8.05580 EUR
1000 ETB16.11160 EUR
2000 ETB32.22320 EUR
5000 ETB80.55800 EUR
10000 ETB161.11600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ethiopian Birr
1 EUR62.06710 ETB
5 EUR310.33550 ETB
10 EUR620.67100 ETB
20 EUR1241.34200 ETB
50 EUR3103.35500 ETB
100 EUR6206.71000 ETB
250 EUR15516.77500 ETB
500 EUR31033.55000 ETB
1000 EUR62067.10000 ETB
2000 EUR124134.20000 ETB
5000 EUR310335.50000 ETB
10000 EUR620671.00000 ETB