1,000 bgn
31,490.80 etb

1.000 BGN = 31.49 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN31.49080 ETB
5 BGN157.45400 ETB
10 BGN314.90800 ETB
20 BGN629.81600 ETB
50 BGN1,574.54000 ETB
100 BGN3,149.08000 ETB
250 BGN7,872.70000 ETB
500 BGN15,745.40000 ETB
1000 BGN31,490.80000 ETB
2000 BGN62,981.60000 ETB
5000 BGN157,454.00000 ETB
10000 BGN314,908.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.03176 BGN
5 ETB0.15878 BGN
10 ETB0.31755 BGN
20 ETB0.63511 BGN
50 ETB1.58777 BGN
100 ETB3.17553 BGN
250 ETB7.93883 BGN
500 ETB15.87765 BGN
1000 ETB31.75530 BGN
2000 ETB63.51060 BGN
5000 ETB158.77650 BGN
10000 ETB317.55300 BGN