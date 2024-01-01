20 Bulgarian levs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BGN to ETB at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
1,155.21 etb

лв1.000 BGN = Br57.76 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
BGN to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High57.760557.7605
Low31.862131.4410
Average37.062633.4737
Change81.28%83.04%
1 BGN to ETB stats

The performance of BGN to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 57.7605 and a 30 day low of 31.8621. This means the 30 day average was 37.0626. The change for BGN to ETB was 81.28.

The performance of BGN to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.7605 and a 90 day low of 31.4410. This means the 90 day average was 33.4737. The change for BGN to ETB was 83.04.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN57.76050 ETB
5 BGN288.80250 ETB
10 BGN577.60500 ETB
20 BGN1,155.21000 ETB
50 BGN2,888.02500 ETB
100 BGN5,776.05000 ETB
250 BGN14,440.12500 ETB
500 BGN28,880.25000 ETB
1000 BGN57,760.50000 ETB
2000 BGN115,521.00000 ETB
5000 BGN288,802.50000 ETB
10000 BGN577,605.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.01731 BGN
5 ETB0.08656 BGN
10 ETB0.17313 BGN
20 ETB0.34626 BGN
50 ETB0.86565 BGN
100 ETB1.73129 BGN
250 ETB4.32823 BGN
500 ETB8.65645 BGN
1000 ETB17.31290 BGN
2000 ETB34.62580 BGN
5000 ETB86.56450 BGN
10000 ETB173.12900 BGN